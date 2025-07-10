Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Travel Food Services IPO ends with 2.88x subscription

Travel Food Services IPO ends with 2.88x subscription

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The offer received bids for 3.86 crore shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services received bids for 3,86,35,766 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.88 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 7.70 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.58 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 0.69 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it closed on 9 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share.

The IPO comprised an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 1,81,81,818 equity shares at a higher price band. The promoter family group (Kapur Family Trust) will be offloading shares worth Rs 2000 crore in the OFS. The offer provides reservation options for eligible employees to subscribe at a discount of Rs 104 per share.

Travel Food Services (TFS) is an Indian airport travel quick service restaurant (Travel QSR) and lounge (Lounge). The companys F&B brand portfolio, comprising 127 partner and in-house brands, is in the operation of 442 Travel QSRs across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The travel QSR business comprises a range of curated food and beverage (F&B) concepts across cuisines, brands and formats, which have been adapted to cater to customers demands for speed and convenience within travel environments. TFS lounge business comprises designated areas within airport terminals, accessible primarily by first and business-class passengers, members of airline loyalty programs, select credit card and debit card holders and members of other loyalty programs.

Ahead of the IPO, Travel Food Services on Friday, 4 July 2025, raised Rs 598.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.43 lakh shares at Rs 1,100 each to 33 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.15 crore and sales of Rs 1,687.74 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

