Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 2.18 croreNet Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.181.95 12 OPM %30.73-0.51 -PBDT0.740.40 85 PBT0.570.17 235 NP-0.35-0.83 58
