Trent consolidated net profit rises 1201.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.08% to Rs 3297.70 croreNet profit of Trent rose 1201.72% to Rs 704.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.08% to Rs 3297.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2182.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 234.39% to Rs 1486.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.15% to Rs 12375.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8242.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News