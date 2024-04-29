Trent consolidated net profit rises 1201.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.08% to Rs 3297.70 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 1201.72% to Rs 704.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.08% to Rs 3297.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2182.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 234.39% to Rs 1486.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 444.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.15% to Rs 12375.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8242.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3297.702182.7512375.118242.0214.249.3015.5313.03555.90203.342015.871048.76342.9666.771344.76555.07704.2354.101486.80444.63

