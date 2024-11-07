Jocil standalone net profit declines 37.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 229.74 croreNet profit of Jocil declined 37.84% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 229.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales229.74218.38 5 OPM %1.161.17 -PBDT2.963.96 -25 PBT1.542.48 -38 NP1.151.85 -38
