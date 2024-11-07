Jocil standalone net profit declines 37.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 229.74 crore

Net profit of Jocil declined 37.84% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 229.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.229.74218.381.161.172.963.961.542.481.151.85

