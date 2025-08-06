Sula Vineyards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.04% to Rs 91.08 crore

Net loss of Sula Vineyards reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.04% to Rs 91.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.91.08118.3511.8826.336.4326.52-1.1019.43-0.9114.57

