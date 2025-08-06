Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 63.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 9727.75 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 63.05% to Rs 1705.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1045.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 9727.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10210.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9727.7510210.7914.5213.782331.621613.102126.011407.661705.291045.89

