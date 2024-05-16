TRF consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 37.88 crore

Net profit of TRF declined 14.17% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 37.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.94% to Rs 34.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.28% to Rs 138.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

37.8835.53138.51173.7413.9911.0625.7533.666.927.0843.9082.856.306.6041.6780.846.307.3434.6088.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News