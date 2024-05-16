Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TRF consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the March 2024 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 37.88 crore

Net profit of TRF declined 14.17% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 37.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.94% to Rs 34.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.28% to Rs 138.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.8835.53 7 138.51173.74 -20 OPM %13.9911.06 -25.7533.66 - PBDT6.927.08 -2 43.9082.85 -47 PBT6.306.60 -5 41.6780.84 -48 NP6.307.34 -14 34.6088.58 -61

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

