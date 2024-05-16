Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 17.50% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net loss of Kusam Electrical Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.50% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.05% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 7.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.881.60 18 7.146.90 3 OPM %-3.721.88 -3.227.10 - PBDT-0.05-0.07 29 0.260.50 -48 PBT-0.08-0.11 27 0.160.40 -60 NP-0.050.05 PL 0.090.41 -78

