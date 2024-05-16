Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2024 quarter

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 30.08% to Rs 69.20 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 20.44% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.08% to Rs 69.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.91% to Rs 8.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.25% to Rs 269.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.2053.20 30 269.22209.91 28 OPM %8.329.25 -8.518.37 - PBDT4.553.35 36 17.6812.70 39 PBT3.062.61 17 11.718.63 36 NP2.181.81 20 8.426.15 37

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

