Saianand Commercial standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Saianand Commercial rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.01.28014.840.230.190.230.190.230.19

