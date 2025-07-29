PCBL Chemical incorporates subsidiary in U.S. to drive growth in North America

PCBL Chemical announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, PCBL Chemical USA Inc., under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America, further strengthening its position as a global player in the industry.The company has subscribed to 1,000 equity shares of PCBL Chemical USA Inc., each having a face value of $1, aggregating to a total consideration of $1,000. These shares have been issued at par and are held entirely by the company, thereby establishing PCBL Chemical USA Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary.
The subsidiary in USA will facilitate easier access to the North American markets. A local subsidiary in USA would further help to gain strategic market access, proximity to customers and understand regulatory and incentive landscape. The company enables localization of supply chains of carbon black and speciality chemicals which is of critical strategic significance.
PCBL Chemical is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It is Indias largest carbon black manufacturer, committed to sustainable growth. It also emphasizes performance materials and specialty chemicals, serving a diverse customer base in over 50 countries.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 20.3% to Rs 94.05 crore on 1.4% fall in net sales to Rs 2,114.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter shed 0.90% to end at Rs 384.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app