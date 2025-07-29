Stock Alert: Bajaj Healthcare, Waaree Energies, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders, Indusind Bank

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 29 July 2025.
Upcoming Results:
Amber Enterprises India, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Varun Beverages, Welspun Corp, NTPC, ASK Automotive, Bank of India, Blue Dart Express, Craftsman Automation, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Gabriel India, Strides Pharma, Gateway Distriparks, GMR Airports, Greenply Industries, GE Vernova T&D India, Happiest Minds Technologies will declare their quarterly result later today.
Stocks to Watch:
Bajaj Healthcares standalone jumped 51.7% to Rs 12.17 crore on 12.5% increase in net sales to Rs 148.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Quess Corp reported a 3.75% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.90 crore on 1.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3651.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Waaree Energies consolidated net profit jumped 89.1% to Rs 745.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 394.14 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 29.8% YoY to Rs 4425.83 crore in Q1 June 2025.
RailTel Corporation of India reported a 3.6% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 63.57 crore on 33.3% jump in net sales to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit declined 35% to Rs 425.15 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 696.10 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 11.4% YoY to Rs 2,625.59 crore in Q1 FY26.
Indusind Bank reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
