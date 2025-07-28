Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical incorporates WoS - PCBL Chemical USA Inc.

PCBL Chemical incorporates WoS - PCBL Chemical USA Inc.

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
PCBL Chemical has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, PCBL Chemical USA Inc., under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America.

The subsidiary in USA will facilitate easier access to the North American markets. A local subsidiary in USA would further help to gain strategic market access, proximity to customers and understand regulatory and incentive landscape. The company enables localization of supply chains of carbon black and speciality chemicals which is of critical strategic significance. The Company's US subsidiary would strengthen PCBL Chemical Limited position as a global player in the industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

