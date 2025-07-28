PCBL Chemical incorporates WoS - PCBL Chemical USA Inc.

PCBL Chemical has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, PCBL Chemical USA Inc., under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America.

The subsidiary in USA will facilitate easier access to the North American markets. A local subsidiary in USA would further help to gain strategic market access, proximity to customers and understand regulatory and incentive landscape. The company enables localization of supply chains of carbon black and speciality chemicals which is of critical strategic significance. The Company's US subsidiary would strengthen PCBL Chemical Limited position as a global player in the industry.

