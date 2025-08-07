Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 623.98 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 31.96% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 623.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 596.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.623.98596.218.526.9437.2129.5629.7923.4022.5017.05

