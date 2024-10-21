Trident Lifeline standalone net profit rises 98.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.70% to Rs 15.66 crore

Net profit of Trident Lifeline rose 98.25% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.70% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.669.9328.2222.164.672.474.512.313.391.71

