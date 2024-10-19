Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 48.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 48.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 74.21% to Rs 212.15 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 48.75% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.21% to Rs 212.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales212.15121.78 74 OPM %15.0019.67 -PBDT35.9224.10 49 PBT33.8123.32 45 NP27.9518.79 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Campa Cola's comeback: How Reliance is shaking up India's drink market

Modi govt anti-farmer, adequate procurement not happening: Congress

LIVE: BJP trying to destroy tribals' heritage, medical practices, says Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi

India's road infrastructure will surpass that of US: Nitin Gadkari

GoM recommends to lower GST rate on water bottles, bicycles to 5%: Report

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story