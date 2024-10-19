Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 48.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.21% to Rs 212.15 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 48.75% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.21% to Rs 212.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.212.15121.7815.0019.6735.9224.1033.8123.3227.9518.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp