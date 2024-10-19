Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 48.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.21% to Rs 212.15 croreNet profit of Lloyds Engineering Works rose 48.75% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.21% to Rs 212.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales212.15121.78 74 OPM %15.0019.67 -PBDT35.9224.10 49 PBT33.8123.32 45 NP27.9518.79 49
