Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 1.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 628.54 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 1.55% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 628.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 679.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.628.54679.3712.9112.9088.2189.3248.8549.5736.1636.73

