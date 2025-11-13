Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit rises 170.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.20% to Rs 62.00 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries rose 170.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.20% to Rs 62.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.62.0039.444.814.592.301.381.270.400.810.30

