Trimurthi standalone net profit rises 2700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Trimurthi rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 201.43% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.840.87 -3 4.221.40 201 OPM %19.05-24.14 --5.92-37.14 - PBDT0.290.02 1350 0.060 0 PBT0.280.01 2700 0.02-0.06 LP NP0.280.01 2700 0.01-0.06 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

