V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 319.51% to Rs 1.72 crore

Net Loss of V B Industries reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 319.51% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 319.51% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.720.41 320 1.720.41 320 OPM %-120.35-326.83 --133.14-385.37 - PBDT-1.00-0.73 -37 0.110.14 -21 PBT-1.00-0.73 -37 0.110.14 -21 NP-0.75-0.52 -44 0.080.11 -27

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

