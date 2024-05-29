7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 193.52% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 193.52% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.59% to Rs 11.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News