7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 193.52% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.59% to Rs 11.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.171.0811.795.5214.836.4813.9110.330.470.111.420.610.280.081.030.530.210.080.960.43

