Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 193.52% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 193.52% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.59% to Rs 11.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.171.08 194 11.795.52 114 OPM %14.836.48 -13.9110.33 - PBDT0.470.11 327 1.420.61 133 PBT0.280.08 250 1.030.53 94 NP0.210.08 163 0.960.43 123

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 13,763 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2024 quarter

V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rishabh Digha Steel &amp; Allied Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story