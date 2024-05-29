Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Regis Industries standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 739.56% to Rs 7.64 crore

Net profit of Regis Industries rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 739.56% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.94% to Rs 15.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.640.91 740 15.4229.62 -48 OPM %3.8013.19 --6.03-1.11 - PBDT0.290.12 142 -0.93-0.33 -182 PBT0.290.12 142 -0.93-0.33 -182 NP0.290.12 142 -0.93-0.33 -182

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

