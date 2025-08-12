Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit declines 23.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 16.76 crore

Net profit of Wallfort Financial Services declined 23.49% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.7613.1398.03167.5616.3321.9716.2221.8715.2819.97

