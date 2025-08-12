Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Kiran Print Pack declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.240.22-54.17-50.000.020.030.020.030.020.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News