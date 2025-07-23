Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.24% to Rs 4.08 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries declined 36.43% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.24% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.0811.4165.6918.761.931.971.191.870.891.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News