PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 2114.05 crore

Net profit of PCBL Chemical declined 20.31% to Rs 94.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 2114.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2143.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2114.052143.5615.0916.71212.50248.04120.15163.5794.05118.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News