Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 519.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 96.19% to Rs 2.05 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 519.05% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 96.19% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 415.94% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 87.36% to Rs 17.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.0553.8417.02134.6348.291.1327.910.961.310.474.981.380.740.353.780.981.300.213.560.69

