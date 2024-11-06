Triveni Engineering and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 1490.95 croreNet loss of Triveni Engineering and Industries reported to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 1490.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1408.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1490.951408.84 6 OPM %0.314.45 -PBDT1.8864.92 -97 PBT-30.2639.16 PL NP-19.2029.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News