Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grovy India standalone net profit declines 96.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit declines 96.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 80.21% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Grovy India declined 96.83% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 80.21% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.115.61 -80 OPM %-9.0113.73 -PBDT0.040.86 -95 PBT0.020.85 -98 NP0.020.63 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Trump wins South Carolina, Florida, Harris takes Connecticut

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty

Washington terrible place to actually observe elections: Dhruva Jaishankar

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story