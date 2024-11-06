Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Timken India standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 752.89 crore

Net profit of Timken India declined 3.33% to Rs 89.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 752.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 681.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales752.89681.98 10 OPM %17.7119.87 -PBDT144.54144.71 0 PBT123.64123.63 0 NP89.9593.05 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Trump wins South Carolina, Florida, Harris takes Connecticut

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty

Washington terrible place to actually observe elections: Dhruva Jaishankar

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story