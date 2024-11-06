Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.26 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.51% to Rs 992.75 crore

Net loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 31.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 992.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 987.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.992.75987.752.604.65-20.1444.58-65.449.25-31.2626.05

