Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Eldeco Housing &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.13% to Rs 49.20 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 21.48% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 49.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.69% to Rs 33.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 112.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.2038.70 27 112.70129.14 -13 OPM %30.3346.77 -34.9939.62 - PBDT15.7120.87 -25 46.0861.01 -24 PBT15.4220.69 -25 45.2860.33 -25 NP11.7014.90 -21 33.8644.37 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Eldeco Housing &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Terra Grande by Eldeco Sets New Standards in Himalayan Living

IRM Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

S &amp; T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story