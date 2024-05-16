Sales rise 27.13% to Rs 49.20 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 21.48% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 49.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.69% to Rs 33.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 112.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

