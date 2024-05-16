Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 3.39 crore

Net Loss of Jayshree Chemicals reported to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.24% to Rs 12.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.392.78 22 12.828.95 43 OPM %-76.11-9.71 --23.48-9.83 - PBDT-2.380.10 PL -1.970.45 PL PBT-2.440.03 PL -2.220.19 PL NP-3.46-0.03 -11433 -3.51-0.21 -1571

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 850.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

S &amp; T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 10.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MRO-TEK Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story