Triveni Turbine Ltd down for fifth straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 610.25, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24860.4. The Sensex is at 81561.31, down 0.76%.Triveni Turbine Ltd has added around 0.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36048.35, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.67 lakh shares in last one month.