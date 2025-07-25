Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Turbine Ltd down for fifth straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 610.25, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.1% in NIFTY and a 18% down 9.07% in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 610.25, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24860.4. The Sensex is at 81561.31, down 0.76%.Triveni Turbine Ltd has added around 0.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36048.35, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

