Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.20% to Rs 319.15 crore

Net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.20% to Rs 319.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 363.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.319.15363.4917.8711.5334.1011.6110.52-13.4610.52-13.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News