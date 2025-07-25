Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 423.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 984.81 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 423.96% to Rs 142.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 984.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 785.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.984.81785.1121.869.81247.2295.57169.1430.79142.7827.25

