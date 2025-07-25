Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 701.69 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 26.90% to Rs 94.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 701.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 606.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.701.69606.3420.2519.64173.38134.61125.2498.0894.4974.46

