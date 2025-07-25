Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 42.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 68.84 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 42.41% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 68.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.68.8458.7011.3611.188.977.004.673.113.192.24

