Triveni Turbine standalone net profit declines 3.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 344.60 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 3.49% to Rs 67.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 344.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 395.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.344.60395.3622.2920.8095.0098.1689.0093.1867.0069.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News