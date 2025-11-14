True Green Bio Energy standalone net profit rises 126.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.43% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of True Green Bio Energy rose 126.32% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 85.43% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.2015.102.270.860.961.010.690.380.860.38

