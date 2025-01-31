Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trump reiterates threat to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations on replacing US dollar

Trump reiterates threat to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations on replacing US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump reiterated his threat of imposing 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they try to replace the US Dollar with a new currency in international trade. The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER, Trump said on Thursday in a post on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by him. "We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar or, they will face 100% tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy," he said. BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation of ten countries --Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, or anywhere else, and any country that tries should say hello to tariffs, and goodbye to America!, Trump added. The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed above 108 mark in reaction to Trump statement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navin Fluorine Intl jumps after Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 84 cr

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.4%, up for third straight session

REC Ltd soars 2.42%, Gains for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story