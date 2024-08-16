Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 7.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 92.69 crore

Net profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt declined 7.73% to Rs 24.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 92.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.6989.89 3 OPM %77.3483.82 -PBDT37.3437.93 -2 PBT36.8437.48 -2 NP24.8426.92 -8

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

