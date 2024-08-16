Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 7.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 92.69 crore

Net profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt declined 7.73% to Rs 24.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 92.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.6989.8977.3483.8237.3437.9336.8437.4824.8426.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp