Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 428.56 crore

Net profit of Creamline Dairy Products reported to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 428.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 424.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales428.56424.48 1 OPM %6.361.36 -PBDT22.931.25 1734 PBT13.76-7.42 LP NP10.48-7.42 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary; Know about his life, achievements

US deputy secretary of state Verma visits Nepal to strengthen ties

LIVE news: Bengal CM Mamata leads protest rally in Kolkata, demands justice for RG Kar doctor

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voting on Oct 1, counting Oct 4

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story