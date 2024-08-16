Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 154.11% to Rs 619.42 crore

Net Loss of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reported to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 154.11% to Rs 619.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.619.42243.761.17-2.30-5.44-9.73-7.31-11.30-7.31-11.30

