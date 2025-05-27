Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Prestige reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TTK Prestige reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 649.56 crore

Net loss of TTK Prestige reported to Rs 40.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 649.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.79% to Rs 112.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 2714.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2678.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales649.56622.56 4 2714.782678.05 1 OPM %7.9112.40 -9.4911.34 - PBDT64.0791.14 -30 316.71365.58 -13 PBT45.3874.52 -39 246.00301.17 -18 NP-40.6458.71 PL 112.44228.48 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 59.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story