TTK Prestige reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 649.56 crore

Net loss of TTK Prestige reported to Rs 40.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 649.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.79% to Rs 112.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 2714.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2678.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

