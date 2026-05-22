TTK Prestige reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.82 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 40 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 12.26% YoY to Rs 729.17 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 58.39 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 45.38 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 1.82 crore during the quarter, mainly due to labor codedriven one-time employee benefit adjustments.

Total expenses increased 10.64% YoY to Rs 688.21 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 52.13 crore (down 44.07% YoY) and employee benefit expenses at Rs 76.98 crore (up 10.19% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 2.59 crore (down 32.55% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit rose 42.82% to Rs 160.59 crore on a 9.53% rise in revenue to Rs 2,973.57 crore in FY26 over FY25. The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share (750% on face value of Rs 1 each) for FY26, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 70th Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM. The company will hold its 70th Annual General Meeting on August 4, 2026, after which the dividend will be paid to shareholders. The company will announce the record date after approval, as per the official announcement.