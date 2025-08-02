Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 12.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 5170.71 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 12.31% to Rs 198.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 226.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 5170.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4433.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5170.714433.6910.5611.98601.00580.37448.99470.15198.87226.80

