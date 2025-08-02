HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit declines 58.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 23.76 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers declined 58.24% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.7625.6427.4833.582.513.600.531.710.380.91

