Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9891, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 462.6, up 1.31% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 2.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 5.89% drop in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 11.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.