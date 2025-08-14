Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.53% to Rs 257.30 crore

Net loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.53% to Rs 257.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 275.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.257.30275.284.875.50-4.516.72-10.250.58-10.250.58

